Joe Biden extends US sanctions against North Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. US President Joe Biden extended sanctions with respect to North Korea for a year, the relevant resolution of the President of the United States, which was distributed by the White House, Trend reports.

This extension concerns the state of emergency in relation to Pyongyang, which implies the preservation of restrictions established on the basis of a number of presidential executive orders signed in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Biden attributed his decision to extend sanctions Tuesday to the risk of the proliferation of weapons‑usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea.