Azerbaijan celebrates May 28 as Independence Day for the first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. This year, May 28 is celebrated for the first time in Azerbaijan not as Republic Day, but as Independence Day. In this regard, at the plenary session of the Milli Majilis (Parliament) on October 15 last year, a new 'On Independence Day' bill was adopted, Trend reports.

With its adoption, May 28 - Republic Day and October 18 - State Independence Day were renamed. May 28 was declared Independence Day, and October 18 - Restoration of Independence Day.

The 20th century went down in history not only as a century of science and technology, but also as a century of national awakening, the liberation of peoples from colonialism and the creation of national states.

The Revolution of 1917 in Russia ended the rule of the Romanov dynasty. As a result, the Russian Empire collapsed. The peoples had to decide their own fate. The peoples had to decide their own fate. On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic lasted only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by the 11th army of the Bolsheviks, and the republic fell.