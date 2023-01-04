Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, Trend reports, citing Uzbek MFA.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of Uzbekistan's FM Bakhtiyor Saidov and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Huseyn Guliyev.

The parties also reviewed the schedule of planned events, including the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the importance of taking joint measures to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in such areas as automotive, petrochemicals, energy and agriculture was emphasized.