BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A mine explosion occurred in the Terter region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

An incident occurred in the non-mined area in the direction of Tapgaragoyunlu village, Terter region.

The mine explosion killed Nadir Yusifov, Sakhavat Gozalov and Farid Sadiyev, who were working for RPS Energy Ltd.