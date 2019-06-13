Flights from Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Baku to be resumed

13 June 2019 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Russia’s IrAero airline has announced the opening of direct flights from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from July 6, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

Flights will be operated on Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft weekly on Saturdays. One-way ticket prices will start from 12,000 rubles (315 manats at the current exchange rate).

The flights will last for 2 hours. The plane will take off from Baku at 12:50 and arrive in Rostov-on-Don at 13:50. The return flight will depart at 15:00 and arrive in Baku at 18:20.

“For us the Baku route is already a traditional one. We see that it is very much in demand, and not only among Russians," General Director of IrAero Yuri Lapin said.

Several years ago, Pobeda Airlines flew from Rostov-on-Don to Baku. However, the low-cost airline ceased the flights later due to the high cost of servicing at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

