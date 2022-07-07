President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, discusses prospects of cooperation with Israeli Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Prospects for cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of civil aviation were discussed during the meeting of the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, with the Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, Mr. George Deek, on July 7.

The President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov stressed successful development of fruitful cooperation in the sphere of civil air transport between the countries.

Thus, according to him, the frequency of flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines on Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route is five times a week. Also, flights to Baku from Tel Aviv and back are performed three times a week by Israir Airlines.

"AZAL together with its partners in Israel - travel companies - carries out active and great work for formation and development of tourist flow from Israel to Azerbaijan," Jahangir Asgarov said.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. George Deek, stressed the importance of development of partnership in the framework of increasing transport accessibility of the countries.

According to him, this cooperation serves to increase the volume of tourist traffic and comprehensive development of relations between the countries.