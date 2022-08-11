Supervisory board visits FINCA Azerbaijan

From August 2 to 5, 2022, Supervisory Board members of FINCA Azerbaijan visited the head office and met with management and staff members to discuss business performance development opportunities and the future outlook of Azerbaijan’s leading non-bank organization in the microfinance segment.

According to Zar Vardak, Chairman of the Board, FINCA Azerbaijan plays a unique role in the FINCA network around the globe, and despite current business challenges, it has successfully implemented digital business processes and managed to organize high customer service by adapting to the market’s increasing demands.

During the visit, a delegation of Supervisory Board members and management of FINCA Azerbaijan also visited a branch office, met with agricultural customers in the Shabran district and became acquainted with their business activities.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 18 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients in five continents.

For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan activities please visit https://finca.az/ or official social media accounts.