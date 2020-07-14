Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijani villages
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia continue to shell Azerbaijani border villages.
Armenian armed forces fired at houses in the village of Dondar Gushchu in the Tovuz region, Trend reports.
As a result, shell hit one private house, as well as three personal plots.
As a result of shelling, serious damage was caused to a private house belonging to residents of the village Telara Aliyeva born in 1948, household plots belonging to Samira Aliyeva born in 1981, Aydin Huseynov born in 1973 and Zeynal Rustamov born in 1986.
