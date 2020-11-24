Azerbaijan's president gifts Qur'an brought from Mecca to mosque in Aghdam city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gifts Qur'an brought from the Holy Mecca city to mosque in Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

"Today, I gifted the Qur'an, which I brought from the Holy city of Mecca to the Aghdam Mosque," the president said speaking on Nov.23 in front of the mosque.