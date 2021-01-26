Azerbaijan shows footage from Gubadly district's Damirchilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared video of Damirchilar village of Gubadly district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Jan. 26 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
