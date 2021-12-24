Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 18:33
I can say it again, there's no Armenian army in Hadrut - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:31
President of LUKOIL sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:29
Azerbaijan never fought civilians - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:29
Now everyone who comes to liberated lands sees Armenian vandalism – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:28
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members visit Shusha Politics 18:02
I repeatedly said that Azerbaijani people never to reconcile with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:00
Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:58
130 families of servicemen to be provided with apartments by end of the year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:55
Iran, Russia to expand communication technology co-op Business 17:55
Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev recognized in world as country of political stability, tolerance - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Politics 17:54
France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories Europe 17:51
Georgia sees slight increase in exports of copper ores Georgia 17:37
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge US 17:36
Kazakhstan intends to build road to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:29
Sports broadcasting tech co Pixellot in UAE deal Israel 17:27
Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders Economy 17:21
Price of Russian gas for EU under long-term contracts reaches $250-300 — Novak Russia 17:20
President of Ukraine congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:04
Agreements outlined in statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh being implemented – Russia's MFA Politics 16:57
Largest operator of freight cars in Kazakhstan to buy electricity via tender Tenders 16:56
No one will be able to stop us if we see threat, even from abroad - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:56
Azerbaijani education minister talks about implementation of innovative projects in Karabakh region Society 16:48
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation to decline in 2022 Georgia 16:39
Second Karabakh War demonstrated unyielding will of Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:34
PM of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:28
Turkmen firm becomes member of Nexia International Business 16:28
Hadrut operation was operation of special importance in second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:24
Georgian PM calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:19
Opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement is of great importance – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:16
Russia welcomes int’l efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan ties - MFA Politics 16:06
Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly phones President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:05
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:02
IMF reveals forecasts for SOFAZ assets in 2021-2026 Oil&Gas 15:58
We're working to rapidly launch implementation of specific transport projects – Russia's MFA Politics 15:51
Uzbek company to assemble Chevrolet cars Uzbekistan 15:49
All participants of "3+3" format interested to continue joint work - Russia's MFA Politics 15:47
Electricity prices in Europe rise 4-5 times due to gas crisis, could still grow — Novak Europe 15:42
Georgia sees increase in construction cost index Georgia 15:34
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:31
Adviser to President of Russia’s Chechen Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:25
UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
TotalEnergies chairman of board congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products reaches record growth - deputy minister Economy 15:23
bp CEO congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:22
Uzbekistan plans to extend VAT exemption for several products Uzbekistan 15:03
India a country with tradition that promotes Ahimsa,, Karuna: Dalai Lama Other News 14:56
India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile for second consecutive day Other News 14:44
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement Politics 14:43
Turkmenistan fully supplies domestic market with salt - expert Business 14:42
Over 140.24 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt Other News 14:41
Leyla Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan ranks first among top car importers from Georgia Georgia 14:35
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project Other News 14:18
President of Bulgaria congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:13
Over half of Azerbaijani Karabakh's territory covered by mobile internet - minister ICT 14:07
President of Latvia Egils Levits congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:04
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:59
President of Israel-Azerbaijan International Association congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:56
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:55
President of Kyrgyzstan calls President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:54
Russia’s oil output will grow by 2.1%, gas - by around 10% in 2021 — Novak Russia 13:46
Zangazur corridor to be opened - deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's ruling party Politics 13:45
First 'smart village' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete - minister Economy 13:42
Iran's export of petrochemical products, clothes to Turkey increase Business 13:33
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas for 10M2021 unveiled Business 13:14
IMF gives recommendations on 2022 fiscal consolidation in Azerbaijan Finance 13:12
India can generate USD 813 billion in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report Other News 13:09
President of Kazakhstan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:05
Gas price in 2022 may remain at high levels — Novak Russia 12:55
Azerbaijan’s increased natural gas output to offset decline in oil production Oil&Gas 12:53
President Vladimir Putin calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:41
President of Tajikistan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:38
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 11M2021 Turkey 12:27
ITFC signs $150M three-year Framework Agreement with Government of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:22
Indian startups bag record $36 billion funds in 2021 Other News 12:08
Georgia names main goods imported from Russia Georgia 12:08
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijani MPs congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday Politics 11:34
Logistics centers to be created in Kalbajar district - Azerbaijani president's special representative Economy 11:34
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares video congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday (VIDEO) Society 11:09
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 24 Georgia 10:59
Dynamics of deposits in national currency remains positive in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 10:58
Two Turkmen companies receive international certificates - UIET Business 10:50
Rapid construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues - State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO) Society 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 24 Finance 10:45
Russia delivers 100,000 Sputnik Light doses to Vietnam Russia 10:40
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Kulbeshkak field Uzbekistan 10:36
Number of Azerbaijan Jewelers Association members increases Economy 10:33
Georgia's car re-export down Georgia 10:19
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brilliantly played decisive role in victory in second Karabakh war - Special Rep of Russian President (VIDEO) Politics 10:15
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 23 Uzbekistan 09:58
Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises in 11M2021 Business 09:57
Georgia shares data for assets for commercial banks Georgia 09:36
Brent crude futures snap 3-day rally in thin trade Oil&Gas 09:33
Uzbekistan to complete construction of power plants in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 09:31
Turkey, Azerbaijan extend hand of peace to Armenia - minister Politics 09:27
Japan's record $940 bln budget to help recovery as fiscal reform in back seat World 08:39
Fire on Bangladesh ferry leaves at least 27 dead, 100 injured World 07:57
Japan will not send govt delegation to Beijing Olympics World 07:23
