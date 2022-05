BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Our task is to further deepen fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar said, receiving veterans of the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan ended the Patriotic War with great success.

"Our task is to further deepen and further develop fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Thus, we can look to the future with confidence," he said.