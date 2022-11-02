Azerbaijani court cancels decision on 'Tartar case' against 11 people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan’s Ganja Court of Appeal considered an appeal in connection with 11 citizens arrested under the ‘Tartar case’, Trend reports on November 2.

The decision on the appeal was announced at a meeting chaired by Judge Teyyub Mukhtarov.

The decision of the Tartar Military Court was canceled, and the case in connection with 11 persons was sent for re-examination to the Ganja Military Court.

At the meeting, the petitions of lawyers for the release of the accused under house arrest weren’t satisfied.

