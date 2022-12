BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Armenian businessman and billionaire Ruben Vardanyan won't be allowed to plunder the Azerbaijani natural resources and damage the environment, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on December 13, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting with members of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan.

Will be updated