Holding global media forum in Shusha is important message - coordinator TRT World

Holding a global media forum in Shusha is an important message, TRT World coordinator Bora Bayraktar told reporters on the sidelines of the forum, Trend reports.

"Location is very important in organizing such forums. For me, one of the biggest messages is that the Global Media Forum is taking place in Shusha. The fact that the forum is taking place in Shusha is important because there are also journalists who have never seen this place and may not know that this place has been liberated from occupation. They see everything with their own eyes," he said.

Further, Bayraktar noted that traditional media will not lose their relevance.

"Previously, people read the news in newspapers, then listened to it on the radio, watched it on television, and now they mostly follow online sources. This does not mean that traditional media have failed; they just need to be presented in a different format. But the platform from which the information comes is also important. How accurate information can people get from TikTok, Instagram and similar social networks? I think traditional media will become even more relevant at a time when there is a lot of misinformation," he added.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, was attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 local mass media top managers and representatives are among the participants.