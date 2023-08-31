Corrupt politicians supporting Armenian lobby arrived at Azerbaijani border - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Armenia, without agreement with Azerbaijan, delivered various trucks to the Lachin border checkpoint for the purposes of populism, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

"Yesterday, several corrupt European politicians who are supporters of the Armenian lobby and are under their influence arrived at the border with Azerbaijan as part of this theatrical drama. Such steps do not make any sense. Instead of resorting to cheap show, it's better to deal with real issues on the spot," he added.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage it's planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Besides, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo placement point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and was handed a note of protest in connection with the sending of vehicles by France in the direction of Lachin border checkpoint under the guise of "humanitarian cargo", accompanied by the leaders of several French cities (including the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo), and the fact that they made provocative statements against Azerbaijan.