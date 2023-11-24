Azerbaijan holds foundation laying ceremony for Soltanli village in Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation of Soltanli village (Jabrayil district in Karabakh), liberated from Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, as well as the residents of the village.

The general plan of the village was developed by the Hungarian KESZ Holding together with the Main State Design Institute - "Azermemarproject", by order of the State Committee for Urban Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The village is located close to Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband strategic highway.

Will be updated