Almaty discussions to significantly improve normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The discussions in Almaty will significantly improve the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

“An essential aspect of the recent negotiations is the signing of a protocol initiating the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. We are giving utmost importance to this procedure. I believe the discussions in Almaty will prove highly beneficial, enabling us to effectively address outstanding matters over the next two days,” he said.

Bayramov further noted that regular meetings on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are an important element in the preparation of the peace agreement.

To note, the Azerbaijani foreign minister is currently in Almaty. The upcoming round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations" draft is scheduled as part of this visit.

On April 30, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov confirmed that Azerbaijan and Armenia had affirmed their participation in the talks in Almaty.

Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended an invitation for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

