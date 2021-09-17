Evening dedicated to 100th anniversary of Polish sci-fi writer Stanislaw Lem held at Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

An evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Polish philosopher, futurologist and science fiction writer, laureate of national and foreign awards Stanislav Lem was held at the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center.

The event was organized by the Maksud Ibrahimbekov Creativity Center, the International Scientific Polish Center, the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan and NG Creators Club.

The highlight of the evening was the Stanislaw Lem excerption: "The world needs to be changed, otherwise it will start to change us in an uncontrolled way".

Writer’s books have been translated into more than 40 languages, with a total circulation of over 30 million copies.

These are science fiction, psychological essays, studies of the problems of astronautics, cybernetics, literary criticism, futurology; poems, stories, novels, scripts, plays, monographs. In his works, people communicate with intelligent oceans, robots create other robots, there are many other things that serve as a kind of background for the analysis of man - the limitations of his methods of cognition, possible ways of developing our civilization and contact with alien intelligence.

One of his main works - 'Solaris', describes relationship of people of the future with intelligent Ocean of the planet Solaris.

About forty films have been filmed and performances have been staged based on the works of Stanislaw Lem. He is the author of fundamental philosophical work "The Sum of Technology", in which he anticipated the creation of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and also developed the ideas of human autoevolution, the creation of artificial worlds and many others.

The evening was attended by Anna Ibrahimbekova, director of the Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center, Bartosz Musdjialovich, Cultural Counselor of the Polish Embassy, ​​Representative of the Science National Academy, Director of the International Polish Science Center, Gular Abdullayeva, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, science fiction writer Alexander Khakimov, member of the Union of Photographers of Azerbaijan, art director Rustam Huseynov, representative of Azerkosmos OJSC Sona Guliyeva, director of NG Creators Club Natig Aliyev and others.

The host of the evening was the Head of the information department, Senior lecturer of the Department of Music Theory of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Doctor of Philosophy in art history Alyona Inyakina.

During the evening, the participants of the event touched upon a video presentation "Polish architects in the city of Baku" , in which the main leitmotif was the theme "Adventures of the character of Stanislav Lem's works - Iyon Tikhy among the buildings of Polish architects in Baku". Space images for the video presentation were provided by Azerkosmos.

The guests were fascinated by the original photo session of Anna Ibragimbekova, shot on the Caspian coast, as well as by the projects "The Worlds of Stanislaw Lem in Displaying Space" and "The Significance of Music in the Works of Science Fiction Writer Stanislaw Lem".

The concert program was performed by a professor of the Baku Music Academy, Laureate of international competitions, honored artist Elnara Keberlinskaya and a young talented pianist, laureate of republican and international competitions Firuza Beglyarova, who performed works of foreign and Azerbaijani classics.