Court buildings in Azerbaijan to require COVID-19 passport for entrance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Entrance to court buildings in Azerbaijan will only be allowed with a COVID-19 passport or certificate of immunity from October 11, Trend reports citing the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, from October 11, a COVID-19 passport (certificate of vaccination or certificate of immunity) or a certificate of contraindication to the vaccine will be required for all persons directly involved in proceedings carried out in enclosed spaces.

It is noted that in cases when persons in respect of whom a measure of restraint in the form of arrest or administrative arrest has been selected do not have a COVID-19 passport or a certificate of contraindication to a vaccine, their participation in court hearings will be provided in the format of the videoconference.

If this is impossible or the personal participation of these persons in the court session is necessary, their direct participation will be ensured subject to strict observance of medical and preventive and sanitary and hygienic rules.

Judges, employees of the court apparatus, and citizens, being in the buildings of courts, as well as during procedural actions carried out in closed premises, must use medical masks, observe medical and preventive rules and social distance.