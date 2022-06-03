Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Some 1,917 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 199, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,255 citizens. Some 137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,730,206 vaccine doses were administered, 5,348,845 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,599 people - the second dose, 3,285,415 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,347 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.