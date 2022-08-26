Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes entertainment events for children (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 18:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Entertainment events for children have been organized on the initiative of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The events were held in Deniz Mall, Dalga Beach and regional recreation and entertainment centers, and covered children from orphanages, and children with Down syndrome.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also organized events throughout the country for the children of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, in order to effectively spend the leisure of children. The children of martyrs took part in the event together with their mothers.

Children arrived at the events, which were held in various entertainment centers in Baku and the regions, on buses specially allocated by the Foundation. During the day, they were presented with various entertainment and show programs with the participation of DJs, animators, and psychologists. Besides, interesting contests, sports relay races and games were held. Children demonstrated their skills and abilities by spending an unforgettable summer day.

A special place among the activities carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is taken by comprehensive care for children deprived of parental care and in need of special care, as well as martyr children. The Foundation regularly holds events for children and does everything necessary to strengthen their social protection.

The children shared their impressions of this day by having interesting conversations with each other at the dinner table.

During the entertainment events organized for them on this wonderful summer day, the children performed various songs, dances, and demonstrated their talents.

By the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, gifts from the Foundation were presented to each child in memory of this wonderful day of rest.