Living wage for Azerbaijani retirees to be raised in 2023 - Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The living wage for retirees in Azerbaijan will be increased next year, Trend reports on November 2 via the conclusion of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts on the draft budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023.

According to the report of the Chamber, this figure will amount to 199 manat ($117), up by 23 manat ($13.5), or by 13.1 percent, which is 41 manat ($24.1) less than the minimum pension, accounting for 82.9 percent of this indicator.

Azerbaijan’s draft law "On threshold of need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" envisages setting the need criterion threshold at 246 manat ($144.7) from January 1 next year.