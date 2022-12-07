Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A total of 238 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 58 citizens, the second dose – 34 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 120 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,634 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,464 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,575 people – the second dose, 3,392,480 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,115 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.