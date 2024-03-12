Azerbaijani Special Forces units and subunits continue tactical-special drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Various activities have been accomplished within the tactical-special exercise on the topic "Conducting combat operations in snowdrifts and severe cold" held with Special Forces’ units and subunits in accordance with the training plan for 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the exercise plan, the special forces infiltrated the depths of the operation region, completing the objectives on the map and neutralizing the fake enemy's sabotage squad.



In addition, movement norms were practiced utilizing mountaineering tools in high-mountainous places with difficult terrain, as well as on steep descents and slopes.



During the tactical exercise, the snipers completed the tasks of moving separately and in pairs, choosing a firing position, masking, and firing at targets at varying distances.

The special forces' activities were highly evaluated throughout the exercise, which was held to improve the command staff's knowledge and skills in unit administration, combat operations, and rescue measures, as well as military personnel's practical skills.

