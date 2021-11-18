Turkish Halkbank interested in operating in Azerbaijan as financial organization
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Turkish Halkbank is interested in operating in Azerbaijan as a financial organization, Chairman of Halkbank Suleyman Ozdil told Trend.
According to Ozdil, Halkbank may establish cooperation with Azerbaijani financial organizations and invest in the creation of new financial products in the country.
"We can offer our products to Azerbaijani banks, as well as provide financial assistance in their implementation," Ozdil said.
He added that Halkbank does not plan to function as a banking organization in Azerbaijan in the near future.
