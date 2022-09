BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 9.7 billion manat ($5.7 billion) from January through August 2022, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, the amount of tax revenues increased by 3.9 billion manat ($2.2 billion) or 67.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021.