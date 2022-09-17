Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 5 1.7 Sept. 12 1.7 Sept. 6 1.7 Sept. 13 1.7 Sept. 7 1.7 Sept. 14 1.7 Sept. 8 1.7 Sept. 15 1.7 Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 16 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7058 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 5 1.6833 Sept. 12 1.7139 Sept. 6 1.6909 Sept. 13 1.7220 Sept. 7 1.6824 Sept. 14 1.6996 Sept. 8 1.6986 Sept. 15 1.6945 Sept. 9 1.7122 Sept. 16 1.6989 Average weekly 1.6935 Average weekly 1.7058

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 5 0.0282 Sept.12 0.0280 Sept. 6 0.0277 Sept. 13 0.0268 Sept. 7 0.0277 Sept. 14 0.0274 Sept. 8 0.0276 Sept. 15 0.0284 Sept. 9 0.0280 Sept. 16 0.0282 Average weekly 0.0278 Average weekly 0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has remained unchanged.