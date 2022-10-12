Azerbaijan holds regular auction on state property privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a regular auction for the privatization of state-owned property on October 11, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 14 vehicles and one non-residential premise, which is located in Aghsu district, were privatized following the results of the auction.

The sale of vehicles aroused great interest. The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price. Toyota Corolla with a start price of 14,000 manat ($8,235) was purchased for 24,450 manat ($14,382).

The next auctions will be held on October 18 and 25. A total of 14 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, and more than 70 vehicles will be put up for auctions.