Azerbaijani Bank Standard's property to be auctioned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard OJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on November 30, Trend reports on November 14 via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise with an area of 143.2 square meters in Baku (56a Bulbul Street, Nasimi district) will be put up for auction.

The starting price will be 300,000 manat ($176,470).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to take part, refer to the following phone for additional info: (+99455) 206-66-67