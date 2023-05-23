Chevron's strategic acquisition set to boost financials, reserves, and synergies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Leading energy company Chevron has announced a transformative acquisition that is expected to deliver significant benefits across multiple financial measures, Trend reports.

Following the announcement Chevron Corporation made regarding its final agreement to acquire PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) as part of a landmark stock deal worth $6.3 billion, equivalent to $72 per share, the company anticipates the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share, free cash flow, and return on capital employed (ROCE) within the first year after closing.

The acquisition is projected to generate approximately $1 billion in annual free cash flow, based on futures prices of $70 per barrel of Brent crude and $3.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of Henry Hub natural gas. This robust cash flow is set to fortify Chevron's financial position and support future growth initiatives.

In terms of strategic fit, the acquisition will bolster Chevron's proved reserves by a noteworthy 10 percent. At an acquisition cost of under $7 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), the company will gain access to highly economic locations with over 1 billion BOE of proved reserves. Notably, this includes the acquisition of 275,000 net acres in the DJ Basin, adjacent to Chevron's existing operations. These additional reserves in prime locations will create synergies in both capital and operations, enhancing efficiency and profitability.

Furthermore, the acquisition includes 25,000 net acres in the Permian Basin, which are already held by production. This integration into Chevron's capital-efficient development operations will enable the company to optimize its resources and maximize output in this key region.

Chevron is confident in the capital and cost efficiency of this strategic move. While the company expects to increase capital expenditures by approximately $1 billion per year, raising its guidance range to $14 to $16 billion through 2027, it also anticipates realizing approximately $400 million in capital expenditure efficiencies post-closing. Moreover, the transaction is projected to achieve run-rate cost synergies of around $100 million before tax within a year of closing, streamlining operational expenditures.

This acquisition underscores Chevron's commitment to driving sustainable growth, expanding its reserves, and optimizing its operations. The company's strategic foresight and prudent financial management position it favorably for future opportunities in the dynamic global energy market.