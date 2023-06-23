Azerbaijan considering possibility of applying financial amnesty - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A financial amnesty may be applied in Azerbaijan, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

Kazimov made the remark during the discussion of the proposed amendments to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the money supply in Azerbaijan today is 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion).

"That is, there is 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion) in cash in Azerbaijan. Compared to our partners and neighboring countries, this is quite an impressive figure. We have a positive attitude to the amnesty as the financial sector and the CBA," Kazimov said.