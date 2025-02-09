Kazakhstan’s Kostanay reveals volume of cargo loading in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. More than 26.5 million tons of freight were loaded in 2024 on the Kostanay branch of the freight transport network, Trend reports via Kazakshtan’s Railways

In Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, 6,269 heavy-duty and 2,734 long-length trains were formed in 2024, and more than 405,000 wagons were loaded. The average daily loading volume was 1,100 wagons. The main types of cargo included 11.8 million tons of iron ore, 8 million tons of non-ferrous ore, 2.9 million tons of grain, and 1.3 million tons of milling products.

Additionally, the number of derailments on access tracks was reduced by 13 incidents compared to 2023. Overall, all key operational indicators of the branch were met.

To note, special attention was given to ensuring the safety of transported goods. In 2024, this indicator reached 100 percent, demonstrating a high level of reliability and transportation safety.