Azerbaijan stages 1st Forum of Agronomists within public-private partnership (PHOTO) (UPD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The 1st Forum of Agronomists has kicked off in Baku, riding the wave of a public-private partnership, Trend reports.

The forum is being held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the last day of the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency Anar Azimov, speaking at the forum, noted that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has begun cooperation with international organizations on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

He noted that in a world that's always on the move, where change is the name of the game, digitalization and the use of AI are key players in speeding up the clock on processes.

"Serious work is also being done by the Ministry of Agriculture in this direction. Artificial intelligence is of great importance in providing forecasts, especially in the field of plant protection. These technologies have a great impact on the fight against pests and their prediction in advance.

These technologies will have a great impact both on improving services within the framework of state control and on transmitting information to farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already begun cooperation with international organizations in this direction, and we have certain results," Azimov added.

The forum is attended by Head of the Department for the Organization and Monitoring of Crop Production of the Ministry of Agriculture Seymur Safarli, as well as representatives of various companies.

