Turkmenistan discusses cooperation with World Customs Organization

25 June 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
World Bank supports Uzbekistan’s water management projects
Economy news 09:24
Ashgabat preparing summit of heads of IFAS states-founders
Turkmenistan 23 June 14:49
Azerbaijan, Vietnam agree on mutual investments in industrial parks (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 14:25
Tajikistan, Afghanistan to jointly fight terrorism
Tajikistan 23 June 11:04
Gas transportation - key issue for Turkmenistan, UN says
Turkmenistan 22 June 17:00
Levy tax rates on car owners made public in Turkmenistan
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Turkmen gas concern to buy pipes, metal products via tender
Tenders 22 June 14:46
Turkmenistan, Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 22 June 13:28
Prime Minister: Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Politics 22 June 12:55
Kuwait proposes to promote bilateral issues to strengthen, develop ties with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 22 June 10:54
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 22 June 10:06
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of school in Tajikistan
Tenders 22 June 09:58
Kazakhstan, China to jointly build dam on Khorgos river
Economy news 21 June 18:45
Turkmenistan investing in environmental projects
Economy news 21 June 17:03
Ashgabat proposes to establish special UN structure on water issues for Central Asia
Kazakhstan 21 June 16:55
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 21 June 16:26
UN, State Bank of Turkmenistan sign memo on SDGs
Economy news 21 June 15:50
Turkmenistan to hold road show on attracting funding for the TAPI project
Oil&Gas 21 June 15:22