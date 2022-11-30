Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
30 November 2022
Azerbaijani SMBDA talks participation in exhibitions promoting products of local entrepreneurs

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The activity of Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is aimed at expanding the export potential of the country, Deputy Chairman of the Board of SMBDA Samir Humbatov said on November 30 during ‘Trade and Export’ forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Humbatov, the agency, along with other structures, is implementing large-scale projects in this direction.

"Under the brand of Made in Azerbaijan, we promote the products of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs on international markets. Over the past period, we have demonstrated the products of over 100 entrepreneurs at 40 exhibitions," he noted.

The board chairman stressed that Azerbaijan's exports have grown by 47 percent since the beginning of the year.

