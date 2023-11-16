SMEs play major role in forming Azerbaijan's added value chain - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Small and medium-sized enterprises play a major role in the formation of the value chain in Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Entrepreneurship held in Baku.

"Looking at current economic processes and trends, we can observe that digitization provides an amazing service in the development of small and medium-sized firms. As a result, giving branding assistance to Azerbaijani SMEs and assisting them in entering digital sales channels should be the foundation of our strategies. We believe that new economic difficulties can be met by expanding public-private dialogue, and we are always willing to collaborate in this regard," he noted.

The forum, which is being held with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the SMBDA, and the ICSB, aims to study best practices in the fields of small and medium-sized business support and development, expanding institutional partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business environment, and potential investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

