Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $80.85 per barrel on March 30, decreasing by one cent compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.54 per barrel, up by six cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $45.37 per barrel on March 30, growing by 99 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, remained unchanged, making up $78.03 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 31, 2023)