Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $90.49 per barrel on April 13, decreasing by $0.29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $88.61 per barrel, down by $0.24 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $57.64 per barrel on April 13, decreasing by $0.36 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.34 compared to the previous price and made up $87.87 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 14, 2023)