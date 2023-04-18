Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.59 per barrel on April 17, decreasing by $1.5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.85 per barrel, down by $1.42 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $57.59 per barrel on April 17, decreasing by $0.67 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.33 compared to the previous price and made up $85.56 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 18, 2023)