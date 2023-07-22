Iran eyes to start electricity exchange with Russia via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Iran will soon begin electricity exchange with Russia through Azerbaijan, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that it is easier and more cost-effective for Iran to exchange electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan.

"Currently, electricity consumption in Iran is 72,500 megawatts per day. Some 30,000 megawatts of this consumption accounted for cooling equipment. Thus, Iran can export about 30,000 megawatts of electricity in winter," he added.

According to Mehrabian, if Iran's electric network is connected to Russia through Azerbaijan, taking into account that the peak time of electricity consumption in Iran is in summer and in Russia in winter, it can import electricity from Russia in summer and export electricity to Russia in winter.

Reportedly, work is underway on the project of creating a North-South Energy Corridor among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia. The goal is to synchronize the power networks of the three countries. The necessary design work related to this project is carried out by Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers Company.

