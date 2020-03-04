Iranian currency rates for March 4
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 4.Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 3, 30 currencies increased and 6 currencies decreased.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,863 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on March 4
|
Iranian rial on March 3
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,802
|
53,667
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,885
|
43,821
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,440
|
4,404
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,531
|
4,521
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,271
|
6,251
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
574
|
579
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,191
|
136,947
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
27,233
|
27,210
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,104
|
38,883
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,407
|
5,398
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,232
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,453
|
31,501
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,357
|
26,330
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,732
|
2,729
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
6,872
|
6,794
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
637
|
635
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,526
|
3,529
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,698
|
27,531
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,272
|
30,208
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,547
|
49,527
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,307
|
2,307
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
30
|
30
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
35,664
|
35,990
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
30,047
|
29,803
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,044
|
6,027
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
133,815
|
133,310
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,028
|
9,990
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,409
|
35,275
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,863
|
46,785
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
11,051
|
11,026
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,055
|
15,054
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,969
|
2,951
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
552
|
554
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
18,889
|
18,888
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,758
|
24,757
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
83,024
|
82,861
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,333
|
4,333
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,967
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,138 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,960 rials.