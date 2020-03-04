Iranian currency rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 4.Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 3, 30 currencies increased and 6 currencies decreased.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,863 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 4 Iranian rial on March 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,802 53,667 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,885 43,821 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,440 4,404 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,531 4,521 1 Danish krone DKK 6,271 6,251 1 Indian rupee INR 574 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,191 136,947 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,233 27,210 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,104 38,883 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,453 31,501 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,357 26,330 1 South African rand ZAR 2,732 2,729 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,872 6,794 1 Russian ruble RUB 637 635 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,698 27,531 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,272 30,208 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,547 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,307 2,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,664 35,990 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,047 29,803 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,044 6,027 100 Thai baths THB 133,815 133,310 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,028 9,990 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,409 35,275 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,863 46,785 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,051 11,026 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,054 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,969 2,951 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,889 18,888 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,024 82,861 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,138 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,960 rials.