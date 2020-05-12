Iranian currency rates for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,347 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 12 Iranian rial on May 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,713 52,210 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,122 43,291 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,243 4,303 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,059 4,116 1 Danish krone DKK 6,081 6,110 1 Indian rupee INR 554 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,782 135,681 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,267 26,300 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,086 39,316 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,893 30,199 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,485 25,815 1 South African rand ZAR 2,276 2,300 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,945 5,923 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,534 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,071 27,536 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,598 29,752 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,499 49,477 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,226 2,253 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,426 34,621 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,570 29,639 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,920 5,935 100 Thai baths THB 130,563 130,715 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,654 9,692 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,233 34,540 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,347 45,571 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,962 9,958 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,040 13,067 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,807 2,814 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,227 17,232 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,372 83,424 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,093 4,120 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 176,964 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,975 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 169,343 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,134 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 178,000-181,000 rials.