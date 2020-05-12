Iranian currency rates for May 12

Finance 12 May 2020 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,347 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 12

Iranian rial on May 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,713

52,210

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,122

43,291

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,243

4,303

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,059

4,116

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,081

6,110

1 Indian rupee

INR

554

557

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,782

135,681

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,267

26,300

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,086

39,316

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,236

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,893

30,199

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,485

25,815

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,276

2,300

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,945

5,923

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,520

3,534

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,071

27,536

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,598

29,752

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,499

49,477

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,226

2,253

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,426

34,621

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,570

29,639

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,920

5,935

100 Thai baths

THB

130,563

130,715

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,654

9,692

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,233

34,540

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,347

45,571

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,962

9,958

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,040

13,067

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,807

2,814

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

552

551

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,227

17,232

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,372

83,424

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,093

4,120

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 176,964 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,975 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 169,343 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,134 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 178,000-181,000 rials.

