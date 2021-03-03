Uzbek currency rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has fallen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from March 4.

The American currency has fallen in price this week by 12.49 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,487 soums.

The single European currency increased by 84.63 soums, amounting to 12,692 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it slightly rose in price by 1.74 soums and currently amounts to 142.44 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

