Azerbaijan Finance Ministry auctions government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of government bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 728 days on July 19, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 16 investors submitted 23 bids in the price range from 95.4086 manat or $56.12 (seven percent) to 99.153 manat or $58.33 (4.95 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of government bonds was set at 98.223 manat or $57.78 (5.44 percent), while the average weighted price – at 98.7944 manat or $58.11 (5.14 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices exceeded 78.8 million manat ($46.35 million), while the placement volume totaled 20 million manat ($11.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is July 16, 2024.