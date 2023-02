BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023, is expected to be attended by 6,000 people, said Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Dunay Badirkhanov during a media tour on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the launch of the AzerSpace-1 satellite, Trend reports.

According to him, 2,500 young specialists will take part in the congress.

