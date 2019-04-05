Francophonie Week expected to start in Tajikistan next week

A Francophonie Week will start in Tajikistan on April 8 and will last until April 14. The main objective of this event is in providing inter-culture exchange, exchange of information and rapprochement and mutual fertilization of French and Tajik cultures, reports Trend citing to asiaplus.tj

The event dedicated to the French language, the Semaine de la Francophonie, along with the International Day of the Francophonie, is an international event held every year

In Dushanbe, the activities will take place both at Bactria Cultural Center and in the main places of the cultural life of the city.

As usual, the Francophonie Week program includes various performances, contests, screenings of movies of Francophonie countries and so forth.

French is the common heritage of about fifty countries around the world, bringing together more than 220 million speakers worldwide. Francophone refers to all persons who use French as their mother tongue, spoken language, administrative language or chosen language.

Established in 1998, the event is an opportunity for hundred countries to celebrate French language as well as their diversity. With over 2500 events listed each year, the Semaine de la Francophonie reflects the vitality of the French language and the dynamism of the French cultural network abroad.

Initiated by Bactria Cultural Center, the Embassy of France in Dushanbe and the Swiss Cooperation Office in Tajikistan, the Francophonie is being celebrated in Dushanbe this year again.

French, which is the 9th most widely spoken language on the planet, is an official language in 32 countries. French, the only language other than English, which is spoken on all five continents. French is the 2d most studied language after English. French is the 2nd most widely spoken native language in the European Union and the 3rd most widely used language on the Web.

