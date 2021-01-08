SCO observer mission starts monitoring elections in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

By the invitation of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) began work to observe the elections of deputies to Majlis of the Kazakh Parliament, scheduled for January 1, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the SCO.

The mission has 15 accredited observers - representatives of legislative and electoral bodies, diplomats of the SCO member states, as well as officials of the SCO Secretariat.

“The mission is headed by the SCO Deputy Secretary General Zhang Haizhou. On election day, the members of the Mission will visit the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China, where they will observe the voting process of Kazakhstan’s citizens who are abroad,” said the SCO Secretariat.

“At the same time, in order to get the most complete picture of the electoral process on the territory of Kazakhstan, the mission representatives from the SCO member states began work on monitoring the electoral process in Nur-Sultan city and other settlements of Kazakhstan,” the secretariat noted.

The mission's work will focus on studying the readiness of polling stations in the time remaining before the official election day, observing the voting process, organizing the process at polling stations, counting votes, as well as polling voters, representatives of candidates and other observers.