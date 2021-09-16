Kazakhstan reports 4,548 more recoveries from coronavirus in 24 hr
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 4,548 more recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
452 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 1,006 in Almaty, 47 in Shymkent, 246 in Akmola region, 548 in Aktobe region, 595 in Almaty region, 62 in Atyrau region, 257 in East Kazakhstan, 54 in Zhambyl region, 134 in West Kazakhstan, 272 in Karaganda region, 163 in Kostanay region, 115 in Kyzylorda region, 235 in Mangistau region, 257 in Pavlodar region, 24 in North Kazakhstan, 81 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide climbed to 775,106.
