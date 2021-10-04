Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea

The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law on ratification of the Protocol for environmental assessment in the transboundary context to the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service, Trend reports.

